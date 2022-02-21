CCP's multi-arts open house festival continues online

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is once again holding its multi-arts open house festival online as the pandemic continues.

Pasinaya 2022 will be held on CCP's Facebook and Vimeo pages from February 26 to 27.

It will have the theme "Sana All Lumilikha, Lumalaya," in celebration of the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

The virtual event will feature various activities in the performing arts, literary arts, visual arts, film and broadcast arts, such as an exhibit, a forum, a digital timeline, and the lighting of the CCP facade.

It will have the following video premieres:

- "Radyo Malaya: Soundbites of a Revolution by Pumapodcast," a radio drama reenactment of the events during the EDSA Revolution in 10 bite-size episodes

- "EDSA Book Videoke," an animation of the counting book for children titled "EDSA"

- "Pagsamo: Gabay at Pagbabago," a performance by Kaisa sa Sining - Luzon Network that serves as a prayer for guidance and change

- "EDSA Playlist 1: Revolu-Tunes" and "EDSA Playlist 2: Magsi-SING" medley playlists of three songs used during the People Power Revolution

- "CCP Virtual Building and Theater Tour, "an interactive virtual tour of the CCP facilities for a simulated onsite experience

- "Isang Harding Papel," a storytelling session by Kara David as the book talks about a girl and her mother during Martial Law

- "Kwentuhang Sining Para sa Pagbabago," a roundtable live discussion with leaders known and recognized as active agents of social change

- "Pangamuyo," a prayer of gratitude and supplication presented by Kaisa sa Sining - Visayas Network to celebrate culture, environment and society

- "Paglaya Yarn?! Freedom and Dissent: A Book Talakayan of F. Sionil Jose's Mass" by Pinoy Reads Pinoy Books Book Club headed by Jayson Vega

- "Pamahandi Alimaong," a presentation by the Kaisa sa Sining - Mindanao Network about Linganay, a graduating senior high school student who is forced to return to their forest settlement

"OPM's Not Dead! Ang Panitik sa Musika ng Asin, Banyuhay, at Pinoy Punk," a tribute to the songwriters and musicians of Original Pilipino Music

- "Pili-Pino," a dance video collaboration interpreting the song "Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo" with direction and choreography by Ronelson Yadao

- "Panata sa Kalayaan," a dramatic reading of "Panata sa Kalayaan" by artists Nanding Josef, Shamaine Buencamino, Irma Adlawan, Monique Wilson, Nonie Buencamino, Tibo Fernandez, PETA, Kasing Sining of Bohol, and Tanghalang Pilipino Actors Company, followed by the song interpretation by Sing Philippines Youth Choir conducted by Mark Anthony Carpio

More details are available on CCP's social media accounts.