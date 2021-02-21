Coffee and cycling mix at this drool-worthy bikers' hangout

Bikes & Coffee Manila is located in Uptown Parade. Jeeves de Veyrsa Bikes & Coffee Manila opwners are also behind Colnago Manila. Handout Drool-worthy bicycles are the centerpiece of the store. Jeeves de Veyra On one corner is the bike wash and maintenance section. Jeeves de Veyra The store looks like high-end lifestyle store rather than a bike shop. Jeeves de Veyra Refuel is the third wave coffee corner. Jeeves de Veyra Jeeves de Veyra Refuel is the third wave coffee corner. Jeeves de Veyra Jeeves de Veyra

“In Europe, specifically Italy, groups go out for a ride. They meet up in one place. They have a ‘launch pad.’ They get coffee. They ride. Then, once they get back. They get another coffee and just talk,” explained Dale Rosales, one of the partners behind Bikes & Coffee Manila.

Bikes & Coffee Manila is envisioned as an ideal launchpad for sport and performance cyclists riding around Bonifacio Global City and beyond.

The owners of Bikes & Coffee Manila are the same folks behind Colnago Manila in Quezon City which is more of a traditional performance bicycle shop bringing in high-end Italian bicycles and componentry.

Bikes & Coffee is more of a lifestyle boutique that looks like a chic clothing and accessories store. On display around the spacious interiors are gorgeous road and gravel bikes by Colnago and Cippolini right beside the bike accessories section manned by the staff ready to answer any cycling-related questions.

“The lifestyle comes in by incorporating the cycling brand that you love into your off the bike lifestyle,” said Rosales.

Thus one can find Campagnolo and Colnago shirts, apparel, water bottles, and even espresso cups and coffee mugs for sale around the store.

Right by the entrance is Refuel, which puts the “coffee” in Bikes & Coffee Manila. It is a third wave coffee shop which serves the usual espresso and milk drinks. Besides that, Refuel features brewing methods like the AeroPress and V60 pour-overs with baristas who know how to bring out the special notes of their locally roasted imported coffee beans.

The food menu is composed of sandwiches and pastries that are ideal as post-ride meals -- filling enough to replenish carbs from the ride, but not heavy enough to put the cycling workout to waste. You can opt to have your coffee by the counter or bring it over to the lifestyle area where you can enjoy your cup while admiring cycling memorabilia within the display cases built into the tables.

On one corner is the bike wash and maintenance station with a complete set of tools. The bicycles seen around the shop are high-end pieces of technology with the latest componentry. The owners regularly go to Eurobike, the European cycling trade show, to get the most up-to-date bike maintenance and installation training which are passed on to their in-house mechanics. If your bike has high-end components, they’ll be well tuned and well taken care of here.

As a place to sip an exceptional cup of coffee while surrounded by drool-worthy Italian bicycles and componentry, Bikes & Coffee Manila is great addition to the local sport cycling scene and third wave coffee community.

Bikes & Coffee Manila is located inside Uptown Parade in Taguig and is open everyday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Related video: