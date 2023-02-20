Annabelle McDonnell has started fulfilling her role as first runner-up in Miss Charm 2023.

The Filipina beauty queen has been taking part in different activities with new titleholder Luma Russo of Brazil and second runner-up Olivia Tan of Indonesia, as seen in the pageant's social media posts.

Among these are visiting a Vietnamese jeweler, sampling local cuisine, and wearing traditional outfits.

McDonnell herself expressed excitement that she is "already at work" as she gave a sneak peek of her shoot with Vietnamese designer Ivan Tran.

McDonnell was selected as the country's representative in this year's Miss Charm.

This came after her first runner-up finish in the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant, which was won by Celeste Cortesi.

