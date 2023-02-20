LOOK: Belle Mariano starts building dream house

MANILA -- Actress Belle Mariano will soon have her own dream house.

On Sunday, Mariano uploaded snaps from the groundbreaking ceremony of her and her family's future home on Instagram.

"Still pinching myself! Dreams really do come true! I share this humbling moment to all of you who walked with me in this journey," Mariano captioned her social media post.

Just last week on Valentine's Day, it was announced that Mariano with her love team partner, Donny Pangilinan will star in an upcoming series.

This was after Star Magic shared a screenshot of a virtual meeting for the upcoming drama of Mariano and Pangilinan, hinting that its production will soon start.

Last December, the screen partners were announced as the lead stars of the teleserye “Can’t Buy Me Love,” as seen in an omnibus trailer of ABS-CBN’s 2023 titles.

The February 14 meeting included creatives and executives of Star Creatives, the production unit behind the likes of "The Legal Wife" and "Pangako Sa 'Yo," as well as ABS-CBN broadcast head Cory Vidanes and Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” will mark the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan as a “love team,” on the heels of ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters with the romantic-comedy film “An Inconvenient Love” in late 2022.

DonBelle earned their “phenomenal” moniker in 2021, their breakout year as a record-breaking pair with the iWantTFC limited series “He’s Into Her” and the digital release of their launching movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

