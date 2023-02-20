Catriona Gray continues to feel a flutter of excitement as she shared new snaps of her engagement ring.

The former Miss Universe is set to tie the knot with actor Sam Milby, as revealed by the couple on Instagram last week.

"Kilig yarn?" she said as she flaunted her rock on Instagram on Monday.

Gray, 29, and Milby, 38, were first romantically linked in late 2019 and went public with their relationship a year later.

The two drew speculation in December 2022 when Gray captioned a photo of them together with the caption, "Today made me the happiest."

