Dolly de Leon wears Rajo Laurel creation at 2023 BAFTA

Dolly de Leon poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 19, 2023. Isabel Infantes, AFP

Dolly de Leon wore a proudly Filipino creation as she graced the red carpet of the 76th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) in London on Sunday.

The veteran actress donned the Alon gown -- named after the Filipino word for ocean or sea waves -- by designer to the stars Rajo Laurel, with styling by LJ Perez.

Laurel happily made the announcement on Monday. "Good morning! What a great honor it is to be able to dress up the first Filipino to be nominated for the BAFTA," he said in an Instagram post.

"Thank you, dearest Dolly de Leon, for being an inspiration to all of us Filipinos. Mabuhay ka!" he added. "Dolly is wearing the 'Alon' gown [by] House of Laurel."

De Leon once again made history as the first Filipina to be nominated as best supporting actress in the BAFTA for her portrayal of a toilet manager in the Palme d'Or-winning "Triangle of Sadness."

She lost to Kerry Condon, who won for her role in "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Related video: