MANILA -- Celeste Cortesi is looking forward to crowning her successor in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

This year's batch include both newcomers and familiar faces such as Michelle Dee and Pauline Amelinckx, who respectively finished as Miss Universe Philippines Tourism and Miss Universe Philippines Charity in last year's competition.

In an Instagram post, Cortesi wished good luck to all the candidates, and reminded that that they are not defined by the coveted crown.

"Good luck to all the beautiful women competing for Miss Universe Philippines," she said.

"With or without a crown, you're all queens!" she added.

Many fans took the opportunity to reassure Cortesi as well, reminding her that she is a still a queen despite not having a crown.

The beauty queen failed to make it to the Top 16 cut of the 71st Miss Universe held earlier January, with half-Filipina R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States winning the title.

This also marked the end of the Philippines' semi-final streak in the pageant after 12 years.

"You are still our queen," one fan told Cortesi in the comments section.

"My forever Miss Universe (Philippines)," another added.

