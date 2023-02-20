Bretman Rock to launch book in Manila

MANILA -- Bretman Rock is set to visit Manila next month to launch his book.

The vlogger and influencer, who was born in the Philippines and moved to Hawaii when he was 8 years old, will hold a book signing event for "You're That Bitch" on March 4 at Mega Fashion Hall in Mandaluyong, and on March 5 at Music Hall of SM Mall of Asia in Pasay.

Fans can get a chance to win a signing slot to the event with every purchase of Bretman's book at National Book Store, whether in physical stores or online.

Bretman rose to fame for his makeup tutorials and funny videos, which often highlight his Filipino roots.

He is the first openly gay personality to appear on the cover of Playboy, has an online reality show on MTV.

