Hidilyn Diaz turns into 'Luisa Madrigal' of 'Encanto' to mark birthday

MANILA – Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz turned into Luisa Madrigal of the animated film “Encanto,” who is gifted with superhero strength, as she marked her 31st birthday.

Since this is the first time she would be celebrating her birthday in the country again in recent years, Diaz decided to commemorate it with a photoshoot, she said Sunday.

“To make it extra special I had a photoshoot taken by @imjulius, cosplay Luisa Madrigal of Encanto Movie (pero parang si Isabel ako dito), and a special dress made by @trudelizares and made of 100% sustainable organic pure silk cocoon handwoven and hand-dyed by the locals in the Visayas,” she said in a Instagram post.

Diaz said she is happy to finally be welcoming another year, this time with her family, friends and fans.

“Life is beautiful, keep smiling, and inspiring. Thank God for everything,” she said.

Diaz is set to be honored as the country's Athlete of the Year during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Annual Awards Night on March 14.

The Zamboanga native ended the Philippines' long wait for Olympic glory that spanned almost a century, when she ruled the women's-55kg event in the Tokyo Summer Games last year.

Diaz had won gold in record style, setting a new Olympic mark after lifting 127kg in the clean and jerk, as well as in the total lift after a combined lift of 224kg. She defeated Chinese rival and world record holder Liao Qiuyun in a dramatic finale for the gold.

