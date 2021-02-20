LOOK: Doctors wed in matching personalized PPE

MANILA—Two doctors who exchanged vows in matching, personalized personal protective equipment are going viral on social media.

Photos of the ceremony were posted on Facebook by Nice Print Photography, showing newlyweds Dr. Geraldine Zamora and Dr. Sonny Abrahan wearing white PPEs, each with their name.

Zamora, a rheumatologist, and Abrahan, an interventional cardiologist, were wed at San Pedro Calungsod Parish in Antipolo City on February 19.

As of writing, the Facebook album has fetched some 8,000 reactions, with many congratulating the couple on the milestone — and some mentioning a past intrigue involving Zamora’s former marriage.

Zamora made headlines starting in 2018 after her former husband, businessman Raymond Racaza, went public with his relationship with celebrity fashion stylist Liz Uy.

Racaza and Uy are now married and are expecting their second child together.