This mall art exhibit will feature Pinoy works that reflect on pandemic

"Salita ng Diyos" by Roderick Sta. Ana. Handout

MANILA -- An upcoming exhibit at a mall in Mandaluyong City will showcase Filipino contemporary works that reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled "The Art of Healing, Resilience, and Resistance," the exhibit will run from February 24 to 28 at the Grand Atrium of Shangri-La Plaza.

Among the featured artists are Tish Alcantara, Jefferson "Love" Bagacina, Eberle Catampongan, Lemuel Cunanan, Anton Mahilum, Chris Pizarro, Roderick Sta. Ana, and Teody Racuya.

Visitors can expect to see pieces that showcase landscapes of healing, and portraits and figures as acts of resistance.

Other themes include isolation, mental health, and personal struggles and hopes amid a crisis.

Part of the proceeds from this exhibition will be donated to the family of the artists who passed away during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, currently on view at Shangri-La Plaza's Midlevel Atrium is the International Contemporary Art Fest, which will run until February 21.

Organized by Galerie Stephanie, it includes works from Asia, Middle East, United States, Canada, and Europe.

Shangri-La Plaza's exhibits are held in celebration of National Arts Month.

