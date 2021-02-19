Shopping shorts: Esports watch, beauty finds, grocery delivery deals

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

EASY ONLINE APPLICATION FOR AXA HEALTH START LITE

Handout

AXA Philippines allows Filipinos to avail of quality health coverage online with Health Start Lite.

Health Start Lite provides affordable coverage for the top three critical illnesses: cancer, heart attack, and stroke. The product purchase can be processed online in the safety and comfort of one's home via AXA Philippines' website.

It is available for a minimum monthly payment of P535 and with up to P2 million coverage for the top three critical illnesses. Moreover, the insurance policy is renewable annually up to age 75.

Health Start Lite also comes with life insurance coverage that can benefit the customer's loved ones. Payments can be done via credit card with the option to be charged monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, or annually.

EVER BILENA'S BLUSH GUIDE

Handout

Cosmetics brand Ever Bilena shares its guide to the ideal blush, according one's skin tone.

It said fair-skinned beauties should try to stay away from too vibrant colors, and instead go for peach or coral toned shades like the EB Matte Blush On in Willow or Dainty to complement their porcelain skin. The key is to apply light with your clean fingers or buff it out with a powder brush for a more natural finish.

For those whose skin color veers more on the tan side, rich pinks or mauve tones will work best. They can try the EB Lip and Cheek Stain in Fresh Fig or Perfect Plum to add a healthy glow to their skin. It is advised to apply the blush on all the right spots, then smile and see where the cheekbones pop.

Complementing deep skin tones are deep shades of red, orange or brown such as the EB Lip and Cheek Roller in Uptown Red or Red To Go. To apply, sweep the blush on the apples of the cheeks and brush upwards towards the temples for a pop of color.

GARMIN INTRODUCES ESPORTS SMARTWATCH

Handout

Garmin Philippines recently unveiled the Instinct Esports Edition, a rugged GPS smartwatch designed for esports athletes and enthusiasts to take their gaming performance to the next level.

It uses a dedicated esports activity function to track and analyze heart rate and stress during play, as well as offer long-term trend analysis.

Garmin's new STR3AMUP! PC streaming tool also provides Instinct users the ability to livestream biometric data to audiences for a new streaming experience.

The Instinct Esports Edition provides up to 80 hours of battery life in esports mode and up to 14 days in smartwatch mode.

When paired with a compatible smartphone, it also provides notifications such as email, texts, and alerts to a user's wrist.

The Instinct Esports Edition is available for a suggested retail price of P16,995 in all Garmin Brand Stores, and official Garmin online stores at Lazada, Shopee, Zalora, Kinetic.com.ph, and Viber.

GRAB TAPS SARAH G AS NEW AMBASSADOR

Handout

Grab recently announced that it is working with Sarah Geronimo as its brand ambassador.

To kickstart the partnership, Grab and Geronimo have designed a Kilo-Kilometrong Pa-promo campaign that will give discounts and perks across the different services and verticals.

Until March 7, Grab users can unlock deals across all services on the Grab platform when they use the promo code GRABWITHSARAHG.

GrabFood customers can have meals delivered for free within Metro Manila with every minimum order of P400. For those outside the metro, they can have their meals delivered free of charge for a minimum purchase of P250.

Users can enjoy up to P40 off fares from GrabCar rides in the next three weeks with the promo code. Passengers can use the code for a maximum of two rides during the promotion period.

They can also get everyday essentials from Grab within 60 minutes less the booking fees every time they spend a minimum of P500 and use the promo code, which is available to users in Metro Manila and Cebu.

First-time users nationwide can enjoy a P1 booking fee. Those who pay cashless for Grab services can also enjoy a one-time P50 cashback during the promo period.

MAYBELLINE OFFERS IMPROVED LIQUID FOUNDATION

Handout

Maybelline New York kicks off the year with a new and improved version of its Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation.

The new product gives 12-hour oil control with its new mattifying clay ingredient, with its ultra lightweight superior formula helping avoid pore clogging that causes acne breakout.

It is available in 20 shades for every Filipina skin tone.

The Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation is available for P399 for the 30ml bottle (20 shades), P249 for the 18ml tube (5 shades), and P49 for the 5ml sachet (3 shades). It can be purchased at Maybelline counters and drugstores nationwide, and Maybelline's official stores in Shopee and Lazada.

MUJI TO OPEN LARGEST STORE IN PH

Handout

Japanese lifestyle brand Muji will be opening its largest store in the Philippines by the first quarter of 2021.

This will be an expansion of their previous store in Shangri-La Plaza, which temporarily closed for renovation back in September 2020. From a size of 400 sqms, it will expand to 1,400 sqms.

The newly expanded Shangri-La Plaza store will showcase various textures and natural materials such as old wood and metal. Around 4,000 items will be available, including the brand's array of everyday life essentials such as health and beauty, stationery, travel, kitchenware, houseware, furniture, and electronics products, as well as apparel, bags, shoes, and accessories.

In addition, Muji Shangri-La Plaza will exclusively introduce to the Philippine market some specialty products and services. Among which are Muji Labo -- the brand's unisex clothing line -- and services such as consultation for furniture, storage, and interior coordination, styling coordination, and product recommendations as provided by MUJI advisors.

The store will also feature the first Muji Water Refilling Service and Open Muji area in the Philippines, and will reintroduce its best-selling items at better prices with its Price Review Campaign.

PANDAMART'S BUY ONE, GET ONE PROMO

Handout

Foodpanda's Pandamart is offering a buy one, get one promo on selected items until February 28. This can be bundled with free delivery for a minimum spend of P100.

Pandamart offers over 3,000 items such as daily essentials and food products, and promise a fast delivery time of 25 minutes.

Aside from the buy one, get one promo, the grocery service also has weekly deals for its users.

Pandamart is available for free on the Foodpanda app on iOS and Google Play.

PERSIMMON-BASED SOAP BY KAKI

Handout

Kaki is offering a persimmon-based soap that promises to indulge the body into a regenerated state without harsh chemicals, making it ideal for those aged 40 and above.

It is also said to lessen the nonenal on pillowcases and bed sheets, and detoxify without stripping the body of its natural oils.

Prices of Kaki's persimmon-based soap start at P160, with the brand also offering a foam wash and a feminine foam wash. The products are available at Lazada and Shopee.

SHOPEE LAUNCHES ONE-STOP SHOP FOR BEAUTY

Handout

E-commerce platform Shopee recently launched a one-stop shop that focuses on makeup and skin care.

Called Shopee beauty, it features a growing selection of brands such as Dove, TRESemmé, Cream Silk, Face Republic, Beauty Avenue, Teviant, and Seoul White Korea.

Until March 24, 2021, users can enjoy discounts up to 90% off on their go-to lippies, mascaras, and skincare brands.

Until February 28, they can enjoy 10% cashback on all cashback shops when they use ShopeePay.

Beauty fans are also in for a treat with fun tutorials from their favorite Shopee KOLs, product reviews, makeup tips, and giveaways on Shopee Live.

UNIQLO ANNOUNCES EVIA STORE EXPANSION

Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo announces the expansion of its store at the Evia Lifestyle Center in Las Piñas City starting this February.

Located at the ground level of the Evia Lifestyle Center, the store was temporarily closed last February 1, 2021 for renovations and developments. From 660 square meters, the store will be scaled up to 1,878 square meters selling space and will offer the complete LifeWear collection for men, women, kids, and babies.

Parking slots will also be increased to 1,150, from 500.

The Uniqlo Evia Store is set to reopen on April 30.

WINGED EYE HACKS FROM BLYTHE BY CARELINE

Handout

Blythe by Careline is suggesting a makeup hack that involves creating a winged eye using the brand's Majestic Matte Lipsticks (P165) and a thin angled brush.

The first step is to angle the brush from the side of the nose to the outer brow to determine, followed by placing a small dot just above the eye crease to mark the tip of the wing.

Then, draw a line connecting the dot to the outer corner of the eye, and another line connecting the outer corner of the eye to the middle of the upper lash line to create your outline.

With the angled brush, fill in the outline using the Blythe Majestic Matte Lipstick, which comes in four shades: Kelvin, Phoenix, Vixen, and Cosmos.

Blythe by Careline's Majestic Matte Lipsticks and other products are available on the brand's official Lazada page.