Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra's new virtual show features pop hits from Stevie Wonder, Jose Mari Chan

MANILA -- Looking for something to watch at home this Friday night? The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) is staging another online performance as part of its Pocket Concert Series.

The show will kick off at 8 p.m. this Friday, February 19, at the Cultural Center of the Philippines' website and PPO's YouTube channel.

Included in the repertoire are "Lately" by Stevie Wonder to be played by Melvin Miranda (trumpet); "True Colors" by Billy Steinberg to be performed by Jose Carlo Tuazon (violin) and Toto Sorioso (guitar); "Part of Your World" by Alan Menken to be rendered by Ayesa Cruz (violin) and Jane Banta (harp); and "Hahanapin Ko" by Jose Mari Chan to be interpreted by Christian Tan (violin), Ma. Angelica Uson (violin), Ferdinand Dumlao (viola), and Herrick Ortiz (cello).





PPO's virtual pocket concerts were launched in 2020, and started out as a music offering to Filipinos who were recovering in hospitals or their own homes.

It went on to include the whole family in coping with the pandemic situation, as well as frontliners.

Related video: