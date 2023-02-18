Photos from Pinoy History Facebook page

MANILA – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray did not let a fake post about her get away, as she denied her involvement in a certain project.

Gray called out Pinoy History Facebook page for spreading “fake news” about her inclusion to a film allegedly billed as “Papaano Kung ‘Di Namatay Si Jose Rizal?”.

In the post, the beauty queen was mentioned as Catriona Gray-Milby and that she will portray the role of Josephine Bracken.

The iconic queen vehemently denied it, commenting in the post: “Grabe naman this page, laging fake news peddler. Wala akong part ng movie na to. Name ko po, Catriona Gray - hindi pa ako married. Kaloka.”

The Facebook page also claimed that Dingdong Dantes will star in the movie with Jean Garcia, Snooky Serna, Sandy Andolong, Hero Angeles, Robert Arevalo, Luis Alandy, Jason Abalos, Ariella Arida, Benjamin Alves, Ynna Assistio and Yayo Aguila.

The post came just after Gray, 29, and Sam Milby, 38, announced that they are engaged.

The couple shared the personal milestone through an Instagram photo showing them in a sweet moment, with the beauty queen wearing a diamond engagement ring.

They are also seen holding a cup each. Milby's has the words "Mr. Milby," while Gray's is labeled, "Future Mrs. Milby."

Gray and Milby, who were first romantically linked in late 2019 and then went public with their relationship mid-2020, have yet to reveal when they got engaged.

They, however, drew speculation in December 2022 when Gray captioned a photo of them together with, "Today made me the happiest."

