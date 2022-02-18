WATCH: Arci Muñoz performs at New York Fashion Week

Screengrab from @uplive.philippines on Instagram

Aside from strutting down the runway, Arci Muñoz also got the opportunity to perform at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

In posts from Uplive Philippines, the actress can be seen performing her rendition of "Sweet Child O' Mine."

She was part of the lineup for the Uplive x Hekka event, which marked the collaboration between the social media platform and the online marketplace.

"We got a 'rockstar' on the runway!" Uplive Philippines said.

During her NYFW stint, Muñoz wore Keppi Fitness as seen in one of the brand's posts, which was shared by the actress on Instagram Stories.

She posed with Maye Musk, a model and dietician, in the said photo.

