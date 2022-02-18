LOOK: Francine Diaz glams up for fashion magazine

MANILA -- Francine Diaz continues her 18th birthday celebration with a cover shoot for a local fashion magazine.

The actress glammed up in Michael Leyva creations, as seen in social media posts by Metro on Thursday.

In an interview with Metro, Diaz admitted that she feels a certain kind of pressure to prove herself to the world now that she is 18 years old.

"Minsan nakaka-pressure lang na, 'O, malaki ka na, ganyan dapat,' na gusto ko na lang sa Neverland with Peter Pan, para 'di na ako lalaki," she said in jest.

The actress added that she will forever be grateful for all the success she has achieved so far, citing her humble beginnings.

"Siguro po kasi dahil sa pinagdaanan din namin dati, alam ko na dapat kung anuman marating mo, kung may makuha ka mang malaking bagay o maliit, dapat humble pa rin and maging grateful," she said.

Diaz rose to fame for her role as Cassie Mondragon in the 2018 ABS-CBN afternoon series "Kadenang Ginto."

She is one of the original members of the Kapamilya teen group Squad Plus, then called Gold Squad, along with "Kadenang Ginto" co-stars Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and Kyle Echarri.

Related video: