'Yes to forever': Paris Hilton gets engaged on her 40th birthday

Paris Hilton got engaged to her boyfriend, entrepreneur Carter Reum, on her 40th birthday.

The celebrity heiress made the announcement on Instagram, calling it the "best birthday surprise ever."

"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it. My love and I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise," she said in the caption.

"As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever," she continued. "There's no one I'd rather spend forever with."

In posts on her website, Hilton shared more details about her engagement.

"My love surprised me with a birthday trip to a private island, a complete paradise where we could celebrate safely with our closest family members and friends. It was the perfect place to mark a milestone," she said.

"My love went above and beyond in every way. He tapped Jean Dousset, the great-great-grandson of Louis-François Cartier, to design a breathtakingly beautiful ring that appears to be lit from within," she added.

She went on to declare that "anything is possible" with Reum by her side.

"He accepts me for who I am and encourages me to show my true self. I'm eternally grateful to have him in my life," she said.

Hilton and Reum have been dating since 2019.

