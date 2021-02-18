Miriam Quiambao marks 2nd birthday of 'miracle baby' Elijah

MANILA -- Former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao took to social media to celebrate the second birthday of her "miracle baby," Elijah.

In an Instagram post, Quiambao shared throwback photos of her firstborn with her husband and fellow inspirational speaker Ardy Roberto.

She expressed amazement that Elijah "is now a 29-lb little boy filled with love and joy," after starting out "as big as a little blueberry in my growing belly."

Addressing her son, she said in the caption: "May the Lord bless you with wisdom and stature and favor with God and men. May the Lord bless you and keep you. May He lift His countenance upon you and be gracious to you. May He turn His face toward you and bring you peace."

Quiambao went on to share that Elijah is "nursing a fever the past 2 days so we didn't get to celebrate as we hoped."

"But nonetheless, he's still a ball of energy in spite of. Please pray he gets well soon," she said.

Quiambao, who finished first runner-up in Miss Universe 1999, first got pregnant in 2018 at the age of 43 after four years of trying to conceive.

At the end of 2020, she and Roberto announced that they are expecting their second child, which they also consider a "miracle baby."

Related video: