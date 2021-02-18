Mikey Bustos gets personalized Homer drawing from 'The Simpsons' creator

MANILA -- "Pardon me while I fanboy to the highest level."

This is what Filipino-Canadian YouTube star Mikey Bustos said as he received a personalized drawing of Homer Simpson from "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening.

The artwork features Homer covered in fire ants in reference to Ants Canada, Bustos' organization that promotes the pet ant keeping hobby.

It also included a message: "To Mikey and the millions of ants of Ants Canada! Your pal, Matt Groening."

According to Bustos, his connection with the Groenings started last year when they reached out to him to request a chat with "The Simpson" creator's son, who is an "avid fan" of Ants Canada.

"I was completely blown away by their son's ant knowledge, passion for ant keeping, and pet ant colonies housed in our Ants Canada ant farms. We now schedule spirited ant chats on Zoom every now and then and it inspires me as a video creator," he said.

He said that as a "The Simpsons" fan, finally meeting Groening's son and getting a personalized artwork is "a full circle moment for me."

"I'm screaming! For me, the legendary Matt Groening is a modern-day Picasso!" he said.

"I will treasure this artwork forever!" he added.

A former "Canadian Idol" finalist, Bustos rose to fame in YouTube in 2011 for his funny tutorials about the Filipino accent.

Related video: