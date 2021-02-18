Local retailers announce 'third wave' of PlayStation 5 pre-orders

MANILA -- Here's your chance to get your hands on the sought-after PlayStation 5 console.

DataBlitz, iTech, SM Appliance Center, Toys"R"Us, GameXtreme, and Game One said on Thursday that they will accept online pre-orders for the "third wave" of PS5 consoles from 2 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. on Friday, February 19.

Gameline, on the other hand, opted to prioritize its customers who have "successfully checked out from our first batch of pre-orders but whose orders got cancelled due to a technical Issue."

Those who made the cut will be notified by the video game store.

Meanwhile, Toy Kingdom will hold an online raffle for those who will register from from 2 p.m. on Friday to 12 noon on February 21.

Aligned with the global trend, preorders for the PS5 in the Philippines were filled in within minutes during the "first wave" in November 2020, and the "second wave" last January.

The PS5 is priced at P27,990 for the disc edition, and P23,990 for the digital edition.

