Joey Mead, Angelina King celebrate 15th anniversary

MANILA -- Model Joey Mead and car enthusiast Angelina Mead King recently marked their 15th anniversary as a couple.

The two kept it short and sweet in their anniversary greetings for each other on Instagram, with Mead saying: "My gift is my song and this one's for you."

King, for her part, posted photos of them through the years, saying: "Cheers to fifteen years, @joeymeadking. Happy Anniversary."

Mead and King have become known for their unconventional relationship, after the latter came out as a transwoman in 2016.

Back in 2017, Mead admitted that she initially had a hard time trying to understand what King was going through, and what it means for their relationship.

But in the end, it was their love for each other that made them stay.

Asked to give advice to couples who may be in a similar situation, King said: "If you want to stay together, you find a way to work it out. Don’t give up. You got to try at it."

Related video: