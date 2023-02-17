TikTok star Queenee looks back at humble beginnings

MANILA -- One of TikTok’s fastest rising sensations Queenee Mercado has a “panalo” story that's primed to inspire and motivate today's online generation.

Long before fame and success came, Mercado was a simple probinsyana who grew up in her hometown in Batangas. She did not show much promise then, and stardom was just a distant dream for her.

As a kid, she needed to hurdle a few speed bumps, including being called “broiler” because of her plus-size.

But Mercado was undaunted. As a showbiz aspirant, she participated in acting workshops, hoping these would open doors for her.

For the longest time, however, she only snagged bit roles.

Thankfully, her flair for self-expression led her to the video-sharing platform TikTok. That was when Mercado’s profile really took off. To date, she has accumulated over 13 million followers, a testament to how her charm and appeal can generate a rabid following.

Puregold has trained the spotlight on Mercado through TikTok’s “52 Weeks,” a 36-episode series that starred Mercado in the lead role of Mina, alongside co-star Jin Macapagal.

Despite this, she has remained unaffected, an attitude that endears her to her legions of followers.

Mercado’s rise as a social media star proves that determination and a healthy mindset can trump any or all challenges. And if one wants to be happy, humility is important to have as well.