MANILA—Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Tuesday was asked to choose between 2 topics that he has been evading in interviews and discussions: endorse a presidential candidate or answer questions about his dating status.

The 32-year-old bachelor burst into laughter when confronted with the question during a segment in his interview with ABS-CBN News.

"I would only endorse if I'm 100 percent sure, but let's see," he said.

When prodded if this means that he would rather answer questions about his love life, Sotto quipped: "Hindi rin. I would rather endorse than be asked questions about my love life."

Despite this statement, the mayor clarified that he still would not endorse any presidential contender in the 2022 national elections "as of now."

"I know it's hard for some people to understand but I think I have to do what is right," he said.

Sotto, who also sits as the executive vice president of Aksyon Demokratiko, was earlier criticized for refusing to back any presidential candidate, including their party's standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso.

He earlier denied his party's statement that he was among those who approved Domagoso's presidential bid, but could not publicly endorse the Manila Mayor for the top elected post as Senate President Vicente Sotto III — the Pasig local chief executive's uncle — is running for vice president under a different slate.

"Sabi ko sa kanila, hindi na muna ako mangingialam sa national politics kasi medyo matindi ’yung ginagawa natin dito sa local. And they said, ‘OK’. They agreed," he said.

(I told them I will not meddle in national politics because what we are doing in the local government is quite challenging. And they said, 'OK'. They agreed.)

In earlier interviews, Mayor Sotto also shunned answering questions about his dating status, saying that politicians should not be treated like celebrities.

He also had to pause and think before choosing who he would rather work with: former Pasig Mayor Bobby Eusebio or Pasig Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo.

"Mahirap na mahirap na tanong ’yan," he said.

(That's a very difficult question.)

"Magiging headline lang ’yan. Hindi ko na lang sasagutin."

(It will just become part of the headlines so I'd rather not answer.)

Eusebio, whom Sotto defeated in the 2019 elections, earlier criticized the incumbent local chief executive for several issues, including the lack of Christmas decorations in Pasig last year.

Bernardo, meanwhile, accused Sotto of putting on a show on social media after the local chief executive called him out for supposedly being absent in several meetings and official functions.

In the same segment, Sotto said he would neither sing nor dance when he starts campaigning for his re-election bid in March.

"I've never done that during the campaign pero habang naliligo puwede naman (but while taking a shower I guess I will)," he said.

"Minsan ’pag party-party puwede naman pero ’pag sa campaign mismo, I don't do that," added the mayor, who is known for rebuking traditional politics.

(I also sing and dance sometimes in parties, but as for the campaign itself I don't do that.)