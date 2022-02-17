Shane Tormes to represent PH in Miss Global 2022

MANILA -- Shane Tormes is set to represent the Philippines in Miss Global 2022.

The pageant veteran was earlier picked as the country's candidate for Miss Global 2021, which did not push through last year.

Organizers instead opted to hold two competitions this year. The 2021 edition will be a virtual event scheduled from February to March, while the 2022 edition will be a live pageant in Bali, Indonesia slated from May to June.

According to Tormes, they were given the option to compete in one of the pageants, or both.

She and the Miss Global Philippines Organization eventually decided to skip the 2021 virtual pageant and join the 2022 competition in Indonesia.

"This, we believe, is the best option for me and the Miss Global Philippines Organization as it will give us ample time to prepare well, and at the same time comply with the requirements of the Miss Global Organization," she explained.

Tormes last competed in the Miss Philippines Earth 2020 pageant. She finished as a runner-up to Roxanne Baeyens.

She also joined Binibining Pilipinas in 2018, where she was named Binibining Friendship and Talent.