Maria Ozawa to hold virtual fan meet

Handout

MANILA -- Japanese actress Maria Ozawa is set to talk about her interests and business ventures in an upcoming virtual fan meet.

"Maria Ozawa: One Night Only," will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 18.

The Valentine-themed online event is organized by online casino M88 Mansion, which has tapped Ozawa for a dedicated gaming platform.

Fans will get to interact with the Japanese actress and ask her questions, as well as get the chance to win prizes. Organizers said more details will be provided on Ozawa's social media accounts.

Earlier this week, M88 announced the creation of "Maria's Room," which features Ozawa's favorite casino games, personalized videos, and photo gallery, among others.

Prior to Maria's Room, she has been dabbling in business as the co-owner of Bar Drunk in Tokyo and Singles Bar at Resorts World Manila in Pasay City.

In 2015, Ozawa starred in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Nilalang" alongside Cesar Montano.