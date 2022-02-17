Health shorts: Erectile dysfunction treatments and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health, fitness, and wellness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

APOTHECA EXPANDS PRODUCT LINE

Handout

Apotheca Integrative Pharmacy (AIP) recently expanded its product portfolio.

The company now has categories such as bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, weight loss management, intravenous nutrition, thyroid medication, erectile dysfunction, pain management, hair loss, dermatological preparation, pediatric preparations, and nutraceuticals.

AIP has also launched a website and e-commerce platform to make orders and payments more convenient amid the pandemic.

AYALA MALLS HOSTS KIDDIE VACCINATION DRIVE

Handout

Ayala Malls has extended its facilities to host pediatric vaccinations together with the Department of Health and local government units.

Children within 5 to 11 years old are qualified to register to the "Vax to the Max!" program, wherein each child may receive a jab of Pfizer-BioNTech's reformulated vaccine as their first or second dose.

The program also accommodates booster shots through an appointment system, and parents and guardians are welcome to stay through the process.

The "Vax to the Max!" program is held at Ayala Malls Manila Bay every Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To ease discomfort among the children, the venue features carnival-themed attractions such as clowns, jugglers, and a Spiderman mascot. Children can also enjoy free popcorn or get colorful hand and face painting while waiting for their turn.

The kiddie vaccination drive is also available at Ayala Malls Centrio in Cagayan de Oro and Ayala Center Cebu, with TriNoma, UP Town Center, Cloverleaf, and Fairview expected to follow suit.

DAGUPAN NOW HAS ADVANCED CANCER TREATMENTS

Handout

The Dagupan Doctors Villaflor Memorial Hospital is bringing new technology in treating cancer patients in the province.

VitalBeam from Varian Medical Systems delivers intensity-modulated radiotherapy safely and efficiently, opening possibilities for the treatment of head and neck, central nervous system, lung, gastric, urinary bladder, prostate, as well as other cancers.

It can be used for treatments including conventional (2-D), conformal (3-D), and intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT). The VitalBeam also has a modular design which makes it upgrade-ready, enabling image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT), volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT) with RapidArc, stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), and stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) capabilities in the future.

GENTLEPRO TREATMENTS FOR ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION

Handout

Dr. Frederick Mendiola, a board-certified urologic surgeon with a subspecialty in minimally invasive urology and a special interest in sexual medicine, has brought to the Philippines a safe and non-invasive way to treat erectile dysfunction (ED).

Called GentlePro, the treatment uses radial shockwaves to help develop new blood vessels and stimulate the area to be treated. Depending on the degree of ED, 5 to 8 treatments are needed to see a lasting improvement. It is said to be non-invasive, painless, and has no downtime.

Aside from GentlePro, Mendiola also recommends the following lifestyle modifications to address ED: Get moving, switch to a healthier diet (rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fish), ditch the cigarettes, and monitor heart health.

For more details, visit Mendiola's pages on Facebook and Instagram (@docericmendiola).

MAMA SITA'S BACKS MOVE TO VETO VAPE BILL

Food brand Mama Sita's expressed its support to the proponents of the move to veto Senate Bill No. 2239 and House Bill 9007, otherwise known as the Vape Bill.

The company shares the belief of various civic groups and medical associations on the long-term dangers of vapes and heated tobacco products.

Despite this, the makers of Mama Sita's believe that tobacco can be used for more beneficial purposes, saying it can be used as alternatives to synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, as well as feeds for farm animals.

NEW WATER PURIFICATION STATION

Handout

Hydration solution Waterlogic is offering Filipino homeowners a new way to purify and sterilize drinking water at home with Aqua SmartGuard.

The product boasts of Firewall UVC technology and BioCote antimicrobial surface protection, which are said to prevent the COVID-19 virus from contaminating the family's drinking water.

It also offers a wider range of temperature selections: ambient, cold, hot and extra hot water. Another product feature is Child Safeguard selection, that ensures the system defaults back to cold water after three seconds of inactivity to prevent accidental dispensing of hot water; as well as Leak Sensor and Alarm to prevent overflow and reduce the risks of accidents.

Aqua SmartGuard is available at Trinoma, Greenbelt 1 and SM Megamall, and online at Smartguard PH's website.

TINY BUDS'S RICE BABY LINE

Handout

Homegrown natural baby brand Tiny Buds has providing an alternative to talcum with its Rice Baby line.

The new collection, made from high-quality rice grains, includes baby powder, baby bath, and baby lotion.

According to the brand, rice is rich in amino acids and contains antioxidants that help repair and maintain skin’s natural barrier.

Tiny Buds said customers can get discounts on its natural baby essentials when they join the Shopee Mom's Club. Member benefits include a welcome gift, exclusive discounts and vouchers, weekly sales, and cashback.

VIATRIS' 'BE THERE' CAMPAIGN

Global healthcare company Viatris is encouraging patients with diabetes to prioritize cholesterol management with its "Be There" campaign.

Through the initiative, partnering healthcare professionals can educate on proper cardiovascular risk reduction by guiding patients on how to properly manage their cholesterol levels on top of their overall diabetes care.

It emphasizes heeding a doctor's recommendation for lifestyle changes such as exercising, integrating a more heart-healthy diet, and having the proper medication to lower cholesterol.

WORLD NTD DAY

Handout

One hundred landmarks in 34 countries lit up in unity to mark the third annual World NTD Day last January 30.

Among these are the Bell Tower in Perth, Tokyo Tower, Great Wall of China, Kuala Lumpur Tower, Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi, Expo 2020 Dubai, The Rome Colosseum, Jet d’ Eau, Niagara Falls, CN Tower, Carter Presidential Library, Christ the Redeemer, and the SM Mall of Asia Globe in Manila.

The 100 "light ups" aim to shine a light on neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), as World NTD Day supports the goal of the World Health Organization (WHO) to eliminate at least one NTD from 100 endemic countries by 2030.

NTDs are a group of communicable diseases that are preventable and treatable yet continue to affect more than 1.7 billion people worldwide, including 1 billion children.

There are currently 20 diseases and disease groups defined as NTDs including river blindness (onchocerciasis), leprosy, elephantiasis (lymphatic filariasis), Guinea worm disease, rabies and intestinal worms (soil-transmitted helminths).