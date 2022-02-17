MANILA -- Fashion designer to the stars Francis Libiran is extending his brand with a new fragrance line.

Libiran's Dusk and Dawn collection was created with esteemed perfumer Oscar Mejia III, and includes aromatic products for the home -- candles, reed diffusers, and room and linen sprays.

Dusk has notes of bamboo, white tea, chamomile, and rose; while Dawn includes hints of pomelo, olive, sampaguita, and patchouli.

The new products will be available on Libiran's stores and ateliers, as well as the designer's website.

Handout

Libiran has dressed up celebrities from the Philippines and abroad, such as Tyra Banks, Pia Wurtzbach, and Marian Rivera.

In 2020, he introduced "affordable" couture pieces as people adapt to the "new normal" caused by the pandemic.