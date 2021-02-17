Rabiya Mateo disagrees that PH presidency is not for women

MANILA – Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo does not agree with a remark made by President Rodrigo Duterte that the country's highest elective post is not for women because “the emotional set-up of a woman and a man is totally different.”

In a virtual interview with Missosology, Mateo said that while she respects Duterte, she completely disagrees with the President on the matter.

“In our country, we already had two female leaders and by doing that, women are as capable as men in handling a nation,” she said referring to former Philippine presidents Corazon Aquino and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

“I just want to give an example of what happened in New Zealand in conquering COVID virus in which their female leader was able to nurse a newborn, but at the same time, she was able to become a mother to her land,” she said.

“I am a woman and I believe that my emotion do make part in my leadership skills. And I have so much heart and I have so much calling in being a leader, actually,” she added.

Mateo said we are in an era in which people should treat men and women equally.

“We need to give them the same opportunities. And I won’t agree with something like this because I know my capabilities and my strength as a woman and I know I can make a difference, so much difference.

“We need female leaders, leaders who will put their emotions in making decisions. Because it’s not all about experience. Sometimes, you really need to put your emotion and to be the mother of your land,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mateo also shared the qualities Filipinos should look for in leaders since the 2022 elections is already fast approaching.

“If there’s gonna be one aspect of being a leader that I would like to highlight, that is being honest. Because all the good things go after that. An honest leader is somebody who is just, who is humane but most importantly, he or she is accountable of what is happening in his or her country,” she said.

Mateo said it is important to look at the background of these leaders “and we really need to use our mind and our heart in doing so.”

“This is gonna give opportunities to our children, to build a better society for the future. I hope this 2022, Filipinos will be smarter and we will choose the best possible leaders for our country,” she said.

Related video: