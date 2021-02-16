‘Burnt cheeks, salty hair’: Catriona shows Miss U figure in beach snaps

MANILA — Catriona Gray chronicled on Tuesday her latest beach getaway — a sight that reminded her followers just why she was crowned Miss Universe 2018.

On Instagram, the beauty queen shared snaps of her visit to Palawan.

“Woke up in paradise! Excited to explore this corner of our beautiful country,” she captioned one photo of her at the beach.

A separate post included photos of her in a bikini, as she posed along the shore just before sunset.

“Burnt cheeks and salty hair golden hour magic,” she wrote in the caption.

Gray also shared her experience of witnessing the release of some 300 turtle hatchlings “as they made their way into the ocean.”

“Praying for the safety and survival of these little ones, hopefully they'll return back to this exact beach to lay eggs of their own,” she said.

During and well after her Miss Universe bid, Gray has been an advocate of promoting the culture and tourist destinations of the Philippines.

Aside from being an arts ambassador of National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Gray has been producing her own online series, “Raise Your Flag,” featuring different Philippine locations.