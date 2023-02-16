Slater Young, Kryz Uy mark 4th wedding anniversary

Vlogger Kryz Uy reflected on her marriage with Slater Young on Wednesday as they celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary.

Sharing a series of their snapshots through the years, Uy proudly listed what they have accomplished as a married couple.

“4 years later… Our marriage so far: made the skypod a home, travelled as newlyweds, made a baby, learned 'to mom and dad,' found a hobby, made more babies, started a podcast, travelled as a family, found our passions, stayed in love.”

Just last month, Young said his “life has been one amazing adventure” because of his wife.

Young, the winner of the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2012, and Uy, a popular content creator, got married in February 2019.

They welcomed their first child Scott Knoa in June 2020. In May 2022, Uy gave birth to their second child Seven Kai.