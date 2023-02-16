MANILA -- Celebrate love month as Kapamilya love team KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad graced the February cover of Metro.Style.



In their first-ever digital cover, the two shared how their relationship evolved from being former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates to becoming love team and musical pair.

“[I] definitely feel honored to think na me I was just a guitar player a few years ago and now, I'm half of one of the 'hottest musical pairs' and it's with Alexa pa. Everybody was surprised when Alexa could sing, and she's just a great singer. She's very underrated in that aspect,” Estrada said in a statement.



“When they started calling us 'Hottest Musical Pair,' I was like, ‘It has a good ring to it. I like it, I like it!' But, that just means that we have to get better and show that we are rightful to the title," Ilacad added.

In the exclusive Metro cover story, the two also revealed their upcoming project with director Cathy Garcia-Molina and their musical venture “Walang Aray,” PETA’s comeback theater production, which opens on Friday, February 17.

Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday, also uploaded behind-the-scene footage of the two during their magazine pictorial.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Related video: