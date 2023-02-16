MANILA -- James Reid, Korean rock group The Rose and content creator Kyedae "Kyedae" Schmyko are among the top talents attending the 2023 edition of the CONQuest Festival to be held in Manila from June 2-4.

The AcadArena-organized festival earlier bared plans to expand its reach to music and pop culture.

Filipino-American top YouTube live streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Leslie “Fuslie” Fu, and Antony “AntonyChenn” Chen will also appear.

Kyedae of gaming organization 100Thieves will reappear alongside variety content creator Atsu “AsianGuyStream” and OSU streamer Edward “BTMC” Ling.

The Rose recently performed in the SM Skydome for the“Heal Together” concert last January 14. Reid was also featured in the Korean act's album.

Last year's edition of CONQuest featured esports tournaments, conferences, meet and greets and panel talks which centered on content creation, gaming, among others.