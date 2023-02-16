Group seeks more partners for brain health advocacy

Jose Mari Chan being LSTB Inc.'s ambassador.

Non-profit organization Let's Save the Brain Foundation is seeking more partners in aiding indigent patients who are afflicted with neurological conditions to get timely and quality medical care.

On its 11th founding anniversary this February, the foundation geared up to widen its reach by building more partnerships to continue its crusade.

Supporters are encouraged to look forward to their pet project 'Saviors of the Brain,' which aims to build a community of volunteer doctors and individuals willing and able to share their time, talents, and treasure to help neurological patients in their healing journey. This is to be initiated and led by the young neurology doctors from the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH).

An album will also be released with music contributed by the doctors.

Jose Mari Chan with UP Medicine Choir which sang LSTB Inc.'s campaign music entitled 'Together In Love.'

Prior to its 11th founding anniversary, the organization launched a series of activities last year, including the announcement of OPM icon Jose Mari Chan as its ambassador and the release of their theme song 'Together in Love' written by ABS-CBN's Robert Labayen who wrote the iconic Christmas Station ID 'Star ng Pasko.'

