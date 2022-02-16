MANILA -- Former Miss World representative Michelle Dee is setting her sights on the Miss Universe Philippines crown.

"It's now or never," she said in an Instagram post, which showed her new short hairstyle.

The beauty queen also directed her fans to her application video for the national pageant on the livestreaming app Kumu.

Dee, the daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, joined Miss World in 2019. She finished in the Top 12 of the pageant, which was won by Jamaica's Toni Anne Singh.

Miss Universe Philippines has extended its application deadline to February 22, with the coronation night set to take place on April 30.

Its reigning titleholder, Beatrice Gomez, finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe pageant last December.

Related video: