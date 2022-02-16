Screengrab from Anygma Machine's video on YouTube.

MANILA- Senator Ping Lacson revealed his lighter side even as he discussed substantial issues in his recent interview with Anygma of the FlipTop Battle League rap battle fame.

Lacson told the rapper that his favorite music includes those of the classics, sentimental, and Rico J. Puno's, adding that he also enjoys watching Netflix series such as Outlander, Vikings, and Designated Survivor.

When it comes to his favorite books, detective stories, the Art of War by Sun Tzu, and those authored by Lee Kuan Yew top his list.

He also bared his love for the Filipino dish sinampalukang manok.

The seemingly serious Lacson, a former police chief, said he enjoys comedy and witty jokes, and finds his staff member named Jean Marc Diego funny.

“Nakita ko pa lamang, natatawa na ako, si Diego. Minsan, nakakainis lang iyan. Pero, madalas iyan nakakatawa kaysa hindi. Mayroon talagang may talent eh, alam mo iyong pagpapatawa," the senator explained to the FilpTop rapper in a video released Tuesday.

(I just look at him and I can already laugh. He may be annoying sometimes. But in most cases, he's really funny. Some people really have the talent in making others laugh.)

"Minsan hindi nga nakakatawa iyong sinasabi pero natatawa ka pa rin. Parang natural iyong pagpapatawa,” he added.

(Sometimes what he is saying is not funny; yet, it makes us laugh. It seems natural to him.)

The song “The Sound of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel, meanwhile, matches his personality, he said. He noted that he prefers the quiet and calm to help him in his decision making.

“Masarap mag-isip 'pag kalmado ka eh. Kasi 'pag naunahan ka ng galit, ipagpapaliban mo pa kung ano ang magiging decision mo dahil mahirap sabayan ng galit ang decision," he explained.

(You can think clearly if you are calm. If you decide while you are angry, you will decide differently. It is hard to decide when you are angry.)

"Pino-process mo lagi iyon, na dapat 'pag gagawa ng decision, dapat cool ka lang, kalmado ka lang. Kahit na anong galit ang pumasok sa ulo mo, huwag ka muna mag-decision kasi mamamali ka."

(You should go through the process of cooling down and staying calm when you make decisions. Do not make decisions when you are mad, otherwise you'll make wrong decisions.)

GOVERNANCE

Lacson attributed his seriousness and his passion to solve problems and crimes to his police days, which is why he is also “judgmental” against thieves in government.

”Pinakamalalang pagnanakaw iyong nakawin mo iyong pera ng taumbayan dahil pinaghihirapan iyon sa pagbabayad ng tax at saka hindi na simpleng pagnanakaw. Hindi na out of pangangailangan. Nagnanakaw ka out of greed,” he said.

(The worst kind of stealing is when you steal the money of the people. They worked hard for it to be able to pay taxes. It is not just a simple form of stealing. It is no longer out of necessity. You are now stealing out of greed.)

Lacson made a pitch for digitalization in government to prevent corruption and implement geo-tagging to enable the people to monitor the progress of government projects.

This, he said, could be implemented with political will as he pointed out that this was done when he was tasked to oversee the Yolanda rehabilitation projects during the late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III's administration.

WATCH

Lacson lamented, however, that the government did not continue the USAID and UNDP-funded geo-tagging project.

“Walang makakapagloko 'ika nga. Walang makakapangupit, walang makakapagnakaw, walang makakapagbulsa ng pondo. Ang problema, hindi ginagawa kasi nga hindi friendly sa magnanakaw pagka-ganoon,” the lawmaker said.

(Nobody can fool anyone or steal public funds. But the problem is, it wasn't followed because of course, it is not friendly to the interests of the corrupt.)

He also said government should support local industries such as the coffee and cocoa industries, local produce, and furniture export instead of over-regulating them.

His administration would also invest heavily in research and development, and is in favor of joint exploration in the West Philippine Sea as long as it complies with a 60-40 sharing deal under the Constitution, he said.