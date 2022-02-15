MANILA -- Aside from being one of the cast members of the ABS-CBN series "The Broken Marriage Vow," Brent Manalo is also known as a content creator.

In an interview on Kapamilya Chat, Manalo said it was during the pandemic when he started his vlog, which features bits of his personal life as well as fashion-related content.

When asked to give advice to those who wish to try vlogging as well, he stressed the importance of authenticity.

"Siguro it's important to really know what you want to share, hindi puwedeng pekein mo 'yung mga pinapakita mo," he said.

"['Yung vlog ko] based sa mga hilig ko," he added. "Nag-start ako as a model so lagi akong binibihisan. Gradually, nahilig ako sa styling, sa fashion."

Manalo also pointed out how content creators should also consider the timing of their posts to avoid being seen as "insensitive" amid challenging times.

"Know what to share, know when to share what you have to share," he said. "Kasi 'yung mga iba medyo nagiging insensitive. Depende sa oras talaga 'yan eh," he said.

Meanwhile, Manalo also said having good equipment is key to finding success in vlogging, as well as consistently creating content.

"Make sure you make content as much as you can... it's (success) not gonna happen overnight," he said.

In "Broken Marriage Vow," Manalo plays the role of Migs Ilustre. He is the younger brother of David (Zanjoe Marudo), the unfaithful husband of the show's lead character, Jill (Jodi Sta. Maria).