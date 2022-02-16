MANILA -- Former Miss Universe Philippines contestant Ayn Bernos is launching a new beauty brand with her fellow TikTok creators.

Kayu Beauty, which promises to offer "products inspired by you," will be made available to the public starting February 19.

Its first collection is called the Kayu Kiss, which includes moisturizing lipsticks in six shades to suit different skin tones.

"So proud to be releasing these soft matte moisturizing lipsticks with our amazing team after a year of working on it! The formula is light and buildable, and we chose these six shades specifically so you always have something to suit you," Bernos said in an Instagram post.

"It's like a capsule wardrobe — effortless, flattering, dependable — only they’re gorgeous lippies," she added in her post, where she tagged the other people behind Kayu -- makeup artist Rica Salomon, graphic designer Kai Javier, model Landamme Vivas, and travel enthusiast JR Rodriguez.

In a previous TikTok video, Bernos said Kayu is short for "kayumanggi," or the Filipino word for brown.

She said they decided to create a makeup line specifically for morenas after observing that they tend to be "an afterthought" in many beauty campaigns.

"So when we created the makeup brand, we wanted to make sure na we have the space that we've always wanted," she said. "Now, that doesn't mean that it's exclusive to morenas or anything like that... We advocate for everyone."