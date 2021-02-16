You can now listen to Pia Wurtzbach, other Filipino podcasters on Spotify

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach can now add "podcaster" to her growing list of titles as she now co-hosts a program on Spotify.

The former Miss Universe joins fellow pageant titleholders Bianca Guidotti and Carla Lizardo in "Between Us Queens," where they "share their experiences and talk about what it means to be a modern Filipina," according to Spotify.

It has two episodes so far, titled "Between us queens, kailan dapat magpakasal?" and "Between us queens, bakit ang hirap magpapayat?"

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Wurtzbach said they have been working on this project following the success of their online show "Queentuhan," which they started last year.

"We started a pod for fun last year focusing on pageants and eto na... Ready na kami to talk about things beyond the crowns and titles. I'm particularly excited kasi mas mase-share ko na 'yung personality at thoughts ko outside of pageantry," she said.

"Between Us Queens" is part of the first-ever Pinoy Spotify original podcasts, along with six other homegrown shows.

These include Donnalyn Bartolome's "Itatama Pa Ba o Tama Na?", Alodia and Ashley Gosiengfiao's "The Raid with Alodia & Ashley", Wil Dasovich's "Superhuman", Juan Miguel Severo's "Huwag 'tong Makakalabas", Team Payaman's "Payaman Insider", and Benedict Cua and Kristian Somera's "Growing Up with Ben and Kris."

