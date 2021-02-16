No date, no problem: Maris Racal 'surprises' self on Valentine's Day

MANILA -- Maris Racal is out to show that one does not need a significant other to celebrate Valentine's Day.

To mark the occasion, the actress "surprised" herself with red balloons, and arranged rose petals to form "I heart me."

At the center of the floral arrangement were Polaroid pictures of herself in a yellow top.

"Thank you to myself for surprising myself," she said.

Many of Racal's Instagram followers either liked her idea or found it funny, with some of her fellow celebrities also expressing their support.

"Self-love, always," said singer Darren Espanto.

"Makagawa nga rin niyan," a fan quipped.

February 15, a day after Valentine's Day, is Single Awareness Day. The unofficial holiday is celebrated by those who are not married or in a romantic relationship.

