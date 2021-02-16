Food shorts: February delivery deals and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

FOODPANDA OFFERS FEBRUARY DEALS

In celebration of the Love Month, Foodpanda is offering deals and surprises until February 20.

Users of the food delivery app can order from Goldilocks' selection of cakes and snacks all at 20% off, and use the code COMPLICATED to get additional P38 off for a minimum order of P234 (valid all day for food delivery).

They can also taste love in a cup with Macao Imperial Tea’s special Valentine’s Bundle on Foodpanda. Those who use the code TAKEN can get P143 off for a minimum order of P699.

Serenitea has a Buy-1-Take-1 offer through the Love Bundles promo on foodpanda. Choices include the Emperor Milktea and the Hokkaido Espresso, among others. Users can order two milk teas all to themselves by using the code SINGLE to get P111 off for a minimum order of P499.

Shakey's is offering its well-loved pizzas as part of its exclusive Valentine's Bundle on Foodpanda, while Red Ribbon is offering the Black Forest Cake and 15% off on all items.

JOLLIBEE'S CHAMP, ULTIMATE BURGER STEAK NOW IN MORE STORES

Jollibee's Champ and Ultimate Burger Steak are now available in more than 500 additional stores nationwide.

The two products were first brought back to select stores in October 2020.

Customers may order the Champ and Ultimate Burger Steak via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and Foodpanda. These are also available for dine-in, Drive-thru, and takeout.

RED RIBBON INTRODUCES REWARDS CARD

Red Ribbon Bakeshop recently introduced a rewards card, which allows members to earn points, enjoy exclusive offers, and make cashless payments.

For every P50 purchase, cardholders get to earn 1 point that is equivalent to P1. This then can be used now to purchase products in Red Ribbon and also in other Jollibee Group brands such as Jollibee, Greenwich, Chowking, and Mang Inasal.

As a welcome treat to new members, the Red Ribbon Rewards Card is pre-loaded with discounts and a freebie worth as much as ₱185. Members can avail P10 off on pastry packs, P30 off on any full roll cake, P50 off on any regular round cake, and a free Theme Topper of their choice with purchase of any 12"x12" Dedication Cake, all valid for 1 year upon issuance.

It is available for only P100 at participating Red Ribbon stores nationwide.

Meanwhile, Red Ribbon’s newest offering is the Mango Sunrise Cake, which is made with soft chiffon cake, layered and topped with mango cream and real mango chunks. It also features a design that greatly resembles the sun dawning from the sky, with the mango chunks and syrup right at the center of the cake, enclosed in white icing that mimics soft, fluffy clouds on a sunny day.

Red Ribbon’s Bread Rolls now comes in Chocolate, Raisin, and Classic flavors. The new Chocolate Bread Rolls are made with Red Ribbon’s signature chocolate chunks, while the new Raisin Bread Rolls are made with sweet raisins. Meanwhile, the new Classic Bread Rolls can be eaten on its own, enjoyed with any spread, or paired with your favorite beverage.

SHAKE SHACK TO OFFER CHICK'N BITES TO MANILA CUSTOMERS

After debuting in the US in 2018, Shake Shack's Chick'n Bites are making their way to Manila starting February 18 for a limited time.

Chick'n Bites are crispy pieces of chicken breast served in 6 or 10 counts with a choice of BBQ Sauce or Honey Mustard for dipping. They are sous-vide cooked then breaded in flour, cayenne, and paprika before being crisp-fried.

Shake Shack first introduced chicken to the US menu in 2015 with the Chick'n Shack, a chicken breast sandwich with shredded lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo.

Its products can be ordered via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

BACARDI'S COCO CONGA COCKTAIL

Following a worldwide call for voice and dance submissions in November, Bacardi rum recently debuted the official music video and full song for the remake of the global hit single "Conga," featuring Meek Mill and Leslie Grace, and produced by Boi-1da.

The music video includes a roster of local and international talents, including 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl Jasmine Sanders, viral street-dance performer Lil Buck, and Filipino dancing sensations DJ Loonyo, Rayver Cruz, Zeus Collins, Jak Roberto, and Mayton Eugenio. Emilio Estefan, one of the producers behind the original "Conga" track, also makes an appearance in the video.

To accompany the release, Bacardi has created an official cocktail called the Coco Conga. A spin on the Caribbean classic Mojito, it is made with a base of Bacardi Superior white rum and a splash of Bacardi Coconut Flavored Rum.

Ingredients:

- 2 ounces Bacardi Superior Rum

- 1 ounce lime juice

- 12 mint leaves

- 2 tsp extra fine sugar

- 1 ounce Club Soda

- Splash of Bacardi Coconut Flavored Rum

Procedure:

1. Add the Bacardi Superior Rum, lime juice, sugar, and mint to a highball glass.

2. Press mint with a bar spook to release oil.

3. Add crushed ice, almost to top, and churn.

4. Top with Club Soda and crown with a splash of Bacardi Coconut Flavored Rum.

5. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge.