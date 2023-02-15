MANILA – Heart Evangelista could not help but gush over another gift from her husband, Senator Chiz Escudero, for her birthday which also coincided with Valentine’s Day.

Evangelista shared through an Instagram post that Escudero gifted her with a painting of herself made by Ivan Roxas, who was her painting teacher when she was young.

“Met the great #IvanRoxas when I was 13 years old. Had a few art lessons with him as he was a family friend. Many moons ago he took my photo and told me he will finally paint me :) knowing how busy he was I never bothered to ask,” she captioned her post.

“Over a decade later it finally came into fruition ... I can still smell the oil. This is amazing. Another awesome gift from @escuderochiz,” she added.

Evangelista also thanked Roxas for his wonderful work.

In an earlier post, Evangelista shared that she also received a bust sculpture from Escudero.

According to Evangelista, the molding of her face was done when she did her first series "Hiram na Mukha" 17 years ago.

Using the cast from the series, Escudero had it commissioned by artist Ferdinand Cacnio.

Evangelista who started out as an actress, has made a name as a style influencer after being recognized by the likes of Vogue Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Forbes France.

In recent months, she has been spending a lot of time in Paris attending fashion events hosted by different luxury brands.

The actress-socialite recently made headlines after posting a photo with Escudero on New Year’s Eve, finally dispelling rumors that they have broken up.

Evangelista and Escudero are also celebrating their eighth anniversary as a couple on February 15.