Photos from Instagram accounts of Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is returning to a television series for the first time since 2012 with the sitcom “My Papa Pi” opposite heartthrob Piolo Pascual.

Wurtzbach admitted she did not expect to get a TV series but she accepted it right away when it was pitched to her.

“Nandyan na 'yung project, 'yung araw na sinasabi sa 'kin na merong inquiry para makasama ako sa sitcom, nag-decide na rin ako sa araw na 'yun na gagawin ko siya,” the beauty queen said in a press conference Saturday.

“Kasi sumakto rin na may time ako. I was able to move some stuff around to make time for the shoot. Nandito rin naman ako sa Pilipinas.”

Wurtzbach added that she felt excited to work with Pascual anew after their last project together in 2005, “Bora.”

Queen P, as people used to call her, explained that it is not usual to receive a sitcom project that’s why she immediately said yes to “My Papa Pi.”

“Kailan ba mangyayari ito na matatawagan ka tapos mapipili ka to work with them in a sitcom. Ang perfect pa nung project sa 'kin personally kasi malalabas ko 'yung kulit ko tapos hindi rin ako mape-pressure sa iyakan. It's a great way to comeback,” she said.

Wurtzbach also revealed that she informed her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey about the project and shared some stories about her leading man Pascual.

“Hindi ako nagpaalam, pinaalam ko sa kanya na gagawin ko. Kilala na niya si Papa P. Siyempre ikinukwento ko sa kanya 'yung pagso-showbiz ko before, sino mga nakakatrabaho ko,” the pageant veteran quipped.

Asked if Jauncey might feel jealous of Pascual, Wurtzbach playfully pointed at Pepe Herrera, who will be Piolo’s twin brother in the show, as someone who will be a threat to his boyfriend.

“Feeling ko kay Pepe siya mate-threaten talaga kasi napaka-sharp ni Pepe,” Wurtzbac said, eliciting laughter from the cast.

Kidding aside, Wurtzbach also shared that open and honest communication is the key to a stronger relationship between her and Jauncey despite being miles away from each other.

“I think mayroong good and open communication lalo na sa 'kin kasi we don't see each other all the time, in a way, long distance relationship kami. But it's important na lagi kayo nag-uusap, honest kayo. At mayroon kayong plano para meron kayong something to look forward to. We make it work,” the actress said.

Meanwhile, blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Molina admitted that the original choice for Wurtzbach’s role was Angelica Panganiban but she is grateful that the beauty queen accepted their offer.

“Nagkaroon ng bagong project si Angelica. Kaya very thankful naman kami kay Queen P na pinagbigyan na kami sa schedule niya," Molina clarified.

“My Papa Pi” will also feature Joross Gamboa, newcomer Anthony Jennings, and “Pinoy Big Brother” alumna Madam Inutz.

The project, which will air in March, was first announced in September, when Pascual renewed his contract with ABS-CBN after a nearly year-long hiatus.

“My Papa Pi” will mark Pascual’s return to the sitcom format after a recurring and later regular role on “Home Sweetie Home,” which concluded in 2020.

RELATED VIDEO