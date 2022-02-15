MANILA -- For actress-turned-inspirational speaker Rica Peralejo, forgiveness does not always involve restoration.

In the first of her series of vlogs for Smart Parenting, where she currently serves as celebrity editor-at-large, Peralejo read letters from people who opened up about their relationship problems, particularly their cheating spouses.

And while she believes that forgiveness is a must, she stressed that the process is not the same for everyone, and that it does not "equate to foolishness."

"My definition kasi, forgiveness is a cancellation of debt. Kunyari may isang taong may utang sa 'yo, which is essentially kung ano ang ginagawa ng isang taong nakapanakit sa 'yo. May nakuha siya sa 'yo eh. Depende sa laki ng nakuha niya sa 'yo at nagawa niya sa 'yo, ganun din 'yung mararamdaman mong hurt or pain," she explained.

"Kunyari may utang na money, madali naman talagang ibalik kasi pera lang 'yun. Pero 'pag ang utang sa 'yo ay 'yung years of abuse or iniwan ka, in-abandon ka, paano mo naman sisingilin 'yun, di ba?" she added.

For Peralejo, forgiveness is a way for freeing one's self from pain and anger, which will allow them to move forward from a cheating spouse or any other situation that is not good for them.

She said it is not done for the other person, but for one's own peace.

"Kapag may utang sa 'yo ang isang tao, every time makikita mo 'yung tao na 'yon naaalala mo 'yung utang niya na hindi niya nabayaran. So tali ka sa kanya, imprisoned ka at the same time. Hindi mo rin ma-let go 'yung sa puso mo so parang in a way, tinatali mo rin 'yung sarili mo sa sama ng loob," she said.

"So forgiveness is a way out of that. It's saying I no longer want to be tied with you in this sense na whenever I see you, I only see and remember the bad parts, the things that you've taken away from me. I'm cancelling that and I'm ending that right now. So you can do that," she added.

RESTORE OR LET GO

Peralejo acknowledged that some people tend to be on the "pushy" side when it comes to forgiveness, assuming that things can go back to normal shortly after.

But she pointed out that this is not always the case, especially for couples.

"If it has been going on for years, you also cannot just expect to get over it overnight. And sometimes we can actually verbalize the forgiveness before we truly feel it. Yes, let's choose to forgive, let's choose to say na hindi ko na siya sisingilin for it, but also at the same time be patient with ourselves," she said.

"A lot of people think and also advise other people na kung talagang napatawad mo na 'yan kailangang mag-usap na kayo, maging okay na kayo. I don't think forgiveness looks like that," she added.

Peralejo went on to bring up the idea of letting go as a valid option, acknowledging that some relationships are "better off breaking apart."

"Ideally forgiveness should lead to restoration. 'Pag may utang sa 'yo ang tao, 'pag namali ka ng isang tao, it breaks the relationship. And that's the most hurtful part of all, na I have to not be okay with you anymore because of what you've done to me. So you really are not just losing something that you own, but you are also losing the relationship," she said.

"I'm someone who, as much as possible, 'let's save the marriage.' But I'm also not close to the idea that some marriages really are better off breaking apart because it's just not good for them to be together anymore," she added.

"There are instances where forgiveness is the only thing you can give and nothing more. You don't have to restore anything and it is better off that you are not communicating anymore, that you will cut the ties with this person already."

Peralejo reminded the public that there is no "one-size fits all kind of answer" when it comes to forgiveness, and reminded couples to take the time to understand both themselves and the situation so they can make better decisions.

"We are imperfect people and we are bound to hurt each other because of our imperfections. So it is always a constant choice to forgive... but sometimes there are things that are too big a mistake that can actually split you apart," she said.