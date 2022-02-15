Dating online? Tips from a cybersecurity firm

MANILA -- A cybersecurity firm is reminding the public to be careful when it comes to sharing their personal information in online dating platforms.
In a statement, Kaspersky Lab said cybercriminals continue to find ways to steal identities and money from users, despite efforts of dating apps and websites to improve encryption protocols and pay more attention to user privacy.
"Dating apps open up a world of possibilities for people looking for a partner. However, all the information stored online can be picked up by fraudsters, scammers, and abusers. On top of that, cybercriminals are quick to seize on this channel for financial gain," Kaspersky security expert Anna Larkina said.
"As great as these interactions can sometimes be, caution is critical, as no matter how savvy you think you are online, there are always ways to improve your digital safety. That way, you can let the conversation flow, knowing that you and your personal information are safe and secure," she added.
Below are Kaspersky's tips to enjoy online dating safely:
- Don't tie your Instagram or other social media accounts to your dating app profile
- Don't share your phone number or other messaging app handles, and stick to the dating app's messaging platforms until you are sure you can trust the person you are chatting with
- Be wary if your match asks you to install an app on your phone, visit a certain website, or start asking common website security questions such as your favorite teacher or favorite pet
- Be wary of replies that seem automated, as these may be bots that are luring you into giving away your money or data
- If possible, try to change your settings within the app so that it only reveals your profile to those people that you’ve matched with