MANILA -- Here are some events which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ARTABLADO'S 'FROM MY ROOTS' EXHIBIT

Handout

Robinsons Land's ARTablado is holding a group show titled “From My Roots," which showcases the works of artists from Quezon province.

The exhibit will be held from February 16 to 28 at Level 3 of Robinsons Galleria. Featured artists include Avie Abadilla, Frank Hari, Glenmore Lawig, Jake Alano, Joel Reglos, Melo Valencia, Nelle Amador, Raffa Dala, Tres Roman, and Tristan Bamba.

Established in 2020, Robinsons Land ARTablado aims to give emerging artists a platform to freely express their ingenuity and creativity.

FEU DANCE COMPANY'S FIRST VIRTUAL CONCERT

Handout

The Far Eastern University (FEU) Dance Company is set to hold its first-ever virtual concert this month.

Titled "LockDance," the event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of the FEU Center for the Arts at 4:30 p.m. on February 22.

It features creative choreographers such as FDC artistic director Eduardo Malagkit, Kevin Francisco, Carlo Padoga, Danyel Reyes, Micah Soriano, Brielle Zulueta, Angelikha Bay, Kiera Elizares, Ahren Bitong, Jahmil Dayao, Elvin Salazar, Cirus Bonifacio, Mya Samonte, and Claire Planas,

Their dances aim to tell stories of reminiscing, contemplating, struggling, and yearning for hope despite the setbacks of the pandemic.

'MUSIC IN ME' ART EXHIBIT

Handout

In time for the National Arts Month, professor and artist Fernando Martin "Nani" Roxas opens his second one-man art show through the "Music in Me" exhibit at the Gateway Gallery in Araneta City.

More than 20 pieces of artworks of various genres and media are up on display until February 23 at Gateway Gallery's Small Room. His masterpieces are inspired by the Post-Impressionists, Expressionists, and Constructivists from the Western modern art period.

Admission is free. Gateway Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PH PREMIERE OF 'ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8'

The Philippine premiere of "On the Job: The Missing 8" is set on February 18, 5 p.m., at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).



Directed by Erik Matti, the film won the Coppa Volpi (Volpi Cup) for Best Actor for John Arcilla at the 78th Venice Film Festival.

Tickets are available at TicketWorld at P300 each. The screening will be followed by a short program that includes the formal presentation of the Volpi Cup to Arcilla, and a post-screening talkback with special guests. The talkback will be livestreamed on the CCP Facebook page.

The screening of "On the Job: The Missing 8" is part of the WAGI series of select feature and documentary films celebrating Filipino excellence. It opened last November with Ramona Diaz’s documentary "A Thousand Cuts" to honor Maria Ressa, the first Filipina Nobel laureate.

UP DILIMAN ARTS AND CULTURE FESTIVAL

Handout

This year's UP Diliman Arts and Culture Festival takes place from February to March with the theme, “KaMALAYAn: Pamana ng GomBurZa @ 150."

The festival commemorates the 150th anniversary of the martyrdom of Fr. Mariano Gomez, Fr. Jose Burgos, and Fr. Jacinto Zamora, more collectively known as GomBurZa.

It features artistic and cultural projects such as lectures, conferences, webinars, workshops, exhibits, and art installations which will be held physically, virtually, or in a hybrid format.

More details are available in the social media accounts of UP Diliman's Office for Initiatives in Culture in the Arts.