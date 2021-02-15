Siling pangsigang and more: Check out Sharon Cuneta's Valentine bouquet

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta received a different kind of bouquet for Valentine's Day from her husband, Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

Over the weekend, the country's "Megastar" shared photos of her bouquet made of fruits and vegetables such as siling pangsigang (green finger chilis), cauliflower, calamansi, kamias, and puso ng saging (banana blossoms).

She wrote, unedited: "Eto na naman ang neighbor kong asawa ko. Balentayms gip niya gulay! At basahin nyo please ang sinulat. Hahahaha! Happy Valentine's Day, everyone! I love you guys. God bless us all!"

While she appreciated the unique Valentine bouquet, Cuneta said she also loved the traditional flowers she got from Pangilinan.

"Pero siyempre naman may magagandang bulaklak din na bigay ang asawa ko sa akin," she said.

Non-flower bouquets have risen in popularity in recent years as more couples become practical in celebrating Valentine's Day.

Aside from fruits and vegetables, other bouquets include chocolates, savory snacks such as fried chicken, P1,000 bills, and even alcohol and face masks.

