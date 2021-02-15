LOOK: Twins of Korina Sanchez, Mar Roxas celebrate 2nd birthday

MANILA -- The twin children of Korina Sanchez and Mar Roxas recently turned two, with a two-day celebration at home marking the occasion.

Sanchez gave a glimpse of the birthday bash of Pepe and Pilar, which she described as "super simple but so meaningful," through a series of Instagram posts.

"Just family around, lots of balloons, two small cakes, spaghetti, and barbecue, and they're good," she said. "We also danced to VST & Company."

"Goes to show we need not have too grand an event to make children happy," she added.

Sanchez believes that Pepe and Pilar will enjoy "double happiness, double luck" this 2021 as their February 12 birthday coincided with Chinese New Year.

Day 2 of the twins' celebration involved more balloons and custom-made cakes, some gifts, and dancing.

Sanchez got to have children of her own for the first time in 2019, when she and Roxas had Pepe and Pilar via gestational surrogacy in the United States.

She and Roxas "decided to freeze our embryos before my biological clock stopped ticking," allowing them to embark on their "best live adventures" before building a family.

