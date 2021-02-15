LOOK: Chito Miranda's rest house is now available for rent

MANILA -- Chito Miranda has finally opened his resthouse in Cavite to guests.

On Facebook and Instagram, the Parokya ni Edgar frontman shared photos of Miranda's Rest House, which is located in Alfonso, Cavite.

It has a swimming pool and four rooms which could be booked for P5,000 each.

"Puwede niyo ring i-rent 'yung all four rooms for P20,000 para walang ibang guests kung 'di kayo, at para wala kayong kahati sa pool," he said.

Miranda's Rest House also has a pavilion that can be used for weddings and other events for P30,000.

The entire property, which includes both the rooms and the pavilion, can be booked for P50,000.

"But please keep in mind na resthouse talaga namin ito, and nagse-stay talaga kami dito to relax 'pag walang work... So please take care of our resthouse, tulad ng pag-alaga namin, if ever maki-stay kayo," he said.

Last year, Miranda said he has been dabbling in different businesses, contrary to most people's impressions that he has only been focusing on his band.

"Ang akala ng marami, si Neri lang ang mahilig mag-business," he said, referring to his wife, actress Neri Naig, who has also been known for her food ventures.

"Pero sa totoo, matagal na akong mahilig mag-negosyo tulad ng mga resto, bars, properties na pinapa-rent, etc. Pero mas aggressive lang talaga si Neri sa mga businesses kaya ngayon mas magaling na siya sa akin!"

