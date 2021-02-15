Home  >  Life

Clint Bondad greets rumored girlfriend on Valentine's Day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 15 2021 01:22 PM

MANILA -- Has Clint Bondad finally found love again?

On Valentine's Day, the actor publicly greeted a certain "Mia" as he posted a photo of them together. 

"You charge me up. Happy Birthday and Valentine's, Herz," he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Clint Bondad (@clintbondad)

Many of Bondad's fans expressed their happiness for the actor, saying he and "Mia" look good together.

Others, meanwhile, noted his rumored girlfriend's resemblance to American model Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Clint Bondad (@clintbondad)

Bondad has been slowly sharing photos of "Mia," whose account is the only one he follows on Instagram.

He did the same back when he was in a relationship with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray. The two announced their breakup in 2019, after six years of being together. 

Last July, Bondad became a trending topic on Twitter for his cryptic messages alluding to Gray. 

At one point, he even sent a message to actor Sam Milby, the beauty queen's current boyfriend. 

