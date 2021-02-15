Clint Bondad greets rumored girlfriend on Valentine's Day

MANILA -- Has Clint Bondad finally found love again?

On Valentine's Day, the actor publicly greeted a certain "Mia" as he posted a photo of them together.

"You charge me up. Happy Birthday and Valentine's, Herz," he said.

Many of Bondad's fans expressed their happiness for the actor, saying he and "Mia" look good together.

Others, meanwhile, noted his rumored girlfriend's resemblance to American model Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

Bondad has been slowly sharing photos of "Mia," whose account is the only one he follows on Instagram.

He did the same back when he was in a relationship with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray. The two announced their breakup in 2019, after six years of being together.

Last July, Bondad became a trending topic on Twitter for his cryptic messages alluding to Gray.

At one point, he even sent a message to actor Sam Milby, the beauty queen's current boyfriend.

