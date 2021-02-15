'Bumabawi si kuya': Pia Wurtzbach gives glimpse of Valentine date with Jeremy Jauncey

After forgetting to celebrate Valentine's Day with Pia Wurtzbach last year, Jeremy Jauncey doubled the effort for his girlfriend as they had a romantic date at a palace hotel in Marrakech, Morocco over the weekend.

Wurtzbach gave a glimpse of their Valentine date on Instagram, thanking Jauncey for "making me the happiest girl always."

"My heart's at home when my hand is holding yours. Happy Valentine's Day, my love. I've never felt this love before," she said.

"I've been smiling more, laughing more, singing more ever since I met you," she added.

Sharing photos from their date at La Mamounia Marrakech, the former Miss Universe said in jest: "Bumabawi si kuya hahaha." [Jeremy] forgot Valentine's Day last year but all that's forgotten now hehehe."

Wurtzbach and Jauncey have found a temporary home in Marrakech amid quarantine measures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebrity couple were supposed to return to the United Kingdom after their Maldives trip, but they ended up going to Morocco because of the pandemic.

